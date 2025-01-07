Top credit cards every 'organic farmer' needs for 2025
What's the story
In the world of agriculture, and especially organic farming, financial backing is the heartbeat that keeps everything running and growing.
Choosing the right credit card or loan scheme can be just as important for organic farmers in India.
This article delves into five outstanding credit cards and loan schemes designed specifically for organic farmers, detailing their key features and advantages.
Unnati Card
Unnati Credit Card: Empowering farmers
The Unnati Credit Card is a joint initiative of BOB Financial Solutions Limited and CreditAI.
It aims to offer farmers cashless credit for buying agricultural inputs, but only from Farmer Producer Organizations in CreditAI's network.
Key features: Base credit limit with possibility of hikes, use on rotation basis to prevent renewal waits, low interest rates for easy repayment, and closed-loop program participation to concentrate spending on farming needs.
AXIS KCC
Axis Bank's Kisan Credit Card: Versatile financial tool
Axis Bank's Kisan Credit Card (Krishi Card) is a unique offering with high-value loans up to ₹250 lakhs and flexible loan tenure from one year to seven years.
It comes with low interest rates, free accidental insurance coverage up to ₹50,000, crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and dedicated relationship managers.
All these features make it the perfect choice for organic farmers seeking comprehensive financial solutions.
SBI KCC
SBI's Kisan Credit Card: Widely accepted option
State Bank of India's Kisan Credit Card stands out for its affordability and comprehensive benefits for farmers.
Key features include low interest rates starting at 2.00% per annum on loans up to ₹300,000, collateral-free loans up to ₹160,000, complete crop insurance coverage against calamities and pests, flexible repayment terms aligned with crop cycles, personal accident insurance coverage, and higher interest rates on deposits made into the KCC account.
PNB KCC
PNB's Kisan Credit Card: Quick processing advantage
The Punjab National Bank Kisan Credit Card stands out with its focus on convenience and quick turnaround times.
Its competitive interest rates lighten the load for farmers, and it matches other cards with insurance coverage against natural calamities and personal accidents.
Repayment terms aligned with agricultural cycles add practicality, making this card a solid choice for farmers seeking timely financial support.
HDFC KCC
HDFC Bank's Kisan Credit Card: High limit with unique benefits
HDFC Bank's Kisan Credit Card comes with a ₹300,000 limit and a cheque book for transactions up to ₹25,000.
Although the interest rate is 9%, the card provides crop insurance and flexible repayment options following crop failures. This makes it a good choice for organic farmers looking for financial instruments.