Top credit cards for monsoon travel in India
What's the story
Choosing the right credit card can make a world of difference if you are planning a trip this monsoon season in India.
From earning rewards on your flight bookings to enjoying complimentary lounge access and travel insurance, the perks are plentiful.
This article highlights top credit cards that offer outstanding benefits for monsoon travelers, ensuring your trip is convenient, safe, and valuable.
Air India Card
Fly high with Air India
The Air India SBI Signature Credit Card provides four miles per ₹100 spent on Air India bookings and two miles per ₹100 spent on other platforms.
For ₹4,999 as a joining and renewal fee (waived off when you spend ₹120,000 in a year), you get a complimentary Air India frequent flyer program membership and up to 30,000 bonus miles to start with.
InterMiles Card
Versatile travel benefits
Travelers seeking flexibility will love the InterMiles HDFC Signature Credit Card for its versatility across various airlines and hotels.
In addition to earning three InterMiles per ₹150 spent on flight and hotel bookings, this card comes with premium benefits like complimentary airport lounge access and travel insurance.
The joining fee is ₹5,999, but it can be waived if you meet certain spending criteria.
Axis Atlas Card
International travel made easy
The Axis Atlas Credit Card shines for globetrotters, offering a generous reward rate of two and a half Atlas points for every ₹150 spent internationally and up to five EDGE Miles per ₹100 on travel expenditure.
It provides up to 12 complimentary international lounge visits per year, plus a robust travel insurance package covering flight delays, lost baggage, and more.
The catch? A hefty joining fee of ₹5,000.
Additional benefits for monsoon travelers
Exclusive IndiGo perks
The Kotak IndiGo Ka-ching 6E Rewards XL Credit Card is a great choice for loyal IndiGo customers.
It boasts a fantastic six percent reward rate on IndiGo bookings and two percent on dining.
The ₹2,500 joining fee gets waived if you meet the spending criteria.
Plus, cardholders get priority boarding and other IndiGo perks, making travel a breeze during India's monsoon season.