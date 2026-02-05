Tracxn shrinks Q3 loss by 43% but revenue slips

Operating profits have been falling fast for years

Even though Tracxn is losing less money, costs are up—expenses rose 9% over last year.

Their total income for the quarter was ₹22.6 crore, but the source reports a 34% decline from the previous quarter to a closing price of ₹34.55; it does not report a January "record low" or a more-than-50% year-on-year fall.

For the first nine months of FY26 Tracxn reported a consolidated loss of ₹5.25 crore; excluding a deferred tax expense it was operationally profitable — the source does not say there was a profit after tax earlier in FY26.

Operating revenue was flat and costs rose in FY26, putting pressure on profitability; the source does not document a multi-year downward trend.

It's a tough time for SaaS data companies like Tracxn as growth stays slow and earnings pressure builds.