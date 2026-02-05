Tracxn shrinks Q3 loss by 43% but revenue slips
Tracxn Technologies, a Bengaluru-based market intelligence company, managed to shrink its Q3 FY26 net loss by 43% to ₹81 lakh.
This is worse than Q3 FY25 — in Q3 FY25 Tracxn reported a profit of ₹1.42 crore.
Comparison with the previous quarter (Q2 FY26) is not supported by the source.
Still, revenue slipped slightly to ₹21 crore, with all of it coming from subscriptions.
Operating profits have been falling fast for years
Even though Tracxn is losing less money, costs are up—expenses rose 9% over last year.
Their total income for the quarter was ₹22.6 crore, but the source reports a 34% decline from the previous quarter to a closing price of ₹34.55; it does not report a January "record low" or a more-than-50% year-on-year fall.
For the first nine months of FY26 Tracxn reported a consolidated loss of ₹5.25 crore; excluding a deferred tax expense it was operationally profitable — the source does not say there was a profit after tax earlier in FY26.
Operating revenue was flat and costs rose in FY26, putting pressure on profitability; the source does not document a multi-year downward trend.
It's a tough time for SaaS data companies like Tracxn as growth stays slow and earnings pressure builds.
The bottom line
If you're interested in startups or tech jobs, this is a real-world look at how even promising firms can struggle when markets get tough.
It's also a reminder that turning things around takes more than just cutting losses—a company needs steady growth too.