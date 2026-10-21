Trump faces lawsuit over 50% tariffs on Canadian goods

The lawsuit specifically challenges Trump's use of a Depression-era law to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

The complaint argues that "Section 338 is a relic of the retaliation-based tariff policy" that has been "impliedly repealed" by subsequent legislation.

This legal move comes after Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in July, marking the first time this nearly century-old law was used to impose tariffs.