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Home / News / Business News / TSMC Q3 profit jumps 69% to record $23.6 billion
TSMC Q3 profit jumps 69% to record $23.6 billion
TSMC's revenue for the quarter stood at NT$1.49 trillion

TSMC Q3 profit jumps 69% to record $23.6 billion

By Mudit Dube
Oct 15, 2026
04:39 pm
What's the story

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has reported a record third-quarter profit, beating estimates. The surge is largely attributed to the global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. TSMC's revenue for the quarter stood at NT$1.49 trillion ($46.36 billion), slightly above the expected NT$1.47 trillion, while its net income also exceeded expectations at NT$763.1 billion ($23.6 billion) against an anticipated NT$746.34 billion.

Financial performance

Sixth consecutive record net profit

TSMC has posted a record net profit for the sixth consecutive quarter, marking a 68.7% increase from the same period last year.

The company's operating margin for the third quarter stood at 58.7%, surpassing its own guidance range of 58%.

This highlights TSMC's strong market position and pricing power in light of the ongoing AI chip boom.

Market segmentation

Revenue breakdown by technology and platform

In terms of technology, 3-nanometer chips contributed the most to TSMC's third-quarter revenue at 33%, followed by 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips.

By platform, high-performance computing accounted for the largest share of revenue at 68%, with smartphones coming in second at 21%.

The company also announced a cash dividend of NT$7.00 per share for Q2.

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Financial growth

Free cash flow surges; global expansion continues

TSMC's free cash flow surged to NT$476.56 billion in the third quarter, up from NT$139.38 billion a year ago.

The company has also been expanding its global manufacturing footprint to meet the rising demand for advanced semiconductors.

In July, TSMC announced plans to invest $265 billion in chip manufacturing facilities in Arizona and is reportedly considering a potential investment in Texas as well.

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