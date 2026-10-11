Twelve companies plan October IPOs with Jio Platforms seeking record
Business
A wave of 12 companies is set to launch IPOs this October, keeping up the strong momentum in India's markets this year.
Jio Platforms leads the pack with its much-anticipated IPO opening on October 21, which could become the country's biggest ever.
Other names like Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, HD Fire Protect, and Fusion CX are also joining the action midmonth.
Companies raised over ₹1.1L/cr in 2026
So far in 2026, companies have raised over ₹1.1 lakh crore through 96 IPOs.
Experts like Neha Agarwal from JM Financial say there's plenty of money in the market for these big launches thanks to strong local interest and selective foreign investment.
Companies such as Avaada Electro are confident too, planning major fund-raising as investors look for long-term growth opportunities.