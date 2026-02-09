Uber is acquiring Getir's delivery services in Turkey
Uber is set to acquire Getir's delivery services in Turkey—including food, groceries, retail, and water—pending regulatory approval.
This follows Uber's earlier $700 million buyout of most of Trendyol Go last year, signaling a big push into Turkey's delivery scene.
What's the deal?
If the deal goes through, Uber will acquire Getir's delivery portfolio in Turkey and has agreed to acquire an 85% stake in Trendyol Go, but will keep their apps separate.
The cool part: Getir users will get access to more Trendyol Go restaurants, while Trendyol Go fans can order groceries from Getir—all within their favorite app.
What does this mean for the companies involved?
This move could mean more choices for customers, better earning potential for couriers, and a busier market for local businesses.
Uber's CEO says it shows they're in Turkey for the long haul.
For Getir's CEO, it marks "a significant milestone," bringing their speedy delivery know-how onto a bigger stage.