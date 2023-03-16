Business

Now, you can update Aadhaar details online for free

Now, you can update Aadhaar details online for free

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 16, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

You can update your Aadhar details online for free till till June 14

Starting today, you can update your Aadhaar details online without any cost. However, there is a catch. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made the document update facility free only for the next three months. Specifically, till June 14. Until now, you were required to pay a sum of Rs. 25 to update your document on the online portal.

Updating details at physical Aadhaar centers costs Rs. 50

It is important to take note that the online update facility is free only on the myAadhaar portal. Those who chose to update their details at physical Aadhaar centers will have to pay the existing fee of Rs. 50. The usual charges will apply in case you wish to change/update your demographic details (name, gender, date of birth, and so on.)

What details can you update online?

To update demographic details, your photo as well as biometric information like fingerprint and iris, you will gave to visit a physical enrollment center. You can update your address online by visiting the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP).

Updated Aadhaar documents help in better service delivery

"The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated," said UIDAI in an official statement "This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery, and enhances authentication success rate."

To update demographic details, POI and POA documents are required

According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, upon completion of 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, cardholders may update their supporting documents in Aadhaar. This can be done at least once, by submitting proof of identity and proof of address documents, so as to make sure that their information has been accurately maintained.

Almost 1,200 government schemes make use of Aadhaar-based verification

To date, almost 1,200 government schemes and programs that are run by the central and state governments, make use of Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services. In addition, banks and other financial institutions also use Aadhaar for authentication and other services.