Union Budget 2026: IndiaAI mission gets ₹1,000cr funding
Business
India just set aside ₹1,000 crore for its IndiaAI Mission in the latest Union Budget—a step up from last year's ₹800 crore, though not quite the earlier proposed ₹2,000 crore.
The aim? To level up India's AI skills and help the country stand out globally in artificial intelligence.
This budget will help push real-world AI projects
This funding comes right after India rolled out its first AI governance framework in November 2025, putting us alongside countries like the US and China who are also ramping up their AI game.
Experts say this budget will help push real-world AI projects—think public safety and smart city tech—showing that the government is serious about making AI a key part of India's future.