Union Budget 2026: MSME focus gets thumbs up from experts

Credit guarantee scheme expanded, Mudra loan limits doubled

If you're interested in startups or local businesses, this budget brings some real perks: credit guarantee scheme increased up to ₹100 crore, and Mudra loan limits doubled to ₹20 lakh.

Measures such as the expanded credit guarantee scheme and higher Mudra limits aim to improve access to funds for MSMEs.

Other measures were included, plus lower TDS on education expenses—moves that could make running or starting a business smoother and more affordable.