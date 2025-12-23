United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno steps down after 12 years
Tory Bruno has stepped down as CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA) after nearly 12 years at the helm.
ULA, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, announced he's leaving to pursue a new opportunity.
Board chairs thanked him for his leadership and dedication to both the company and the country.
Why does this matter?
Bruno's exit comes just as ULA faces fierce competition from SpaceX, which leads in government and private launches, and Blue Origin, which is making moves with its New Glenn rocket.
His departure also follows the long-awaited first flight of Vulcan—a rocket meant to help ULA keep up with rivals and move away from Russian engines.
What did Bruno do at ULA?
Bruno led major changes: retiring Delta and Atlas rockets, pushing for cost-saving measures like using legacy parts, and teaming up with Blue Origin for new engines.
ULA has been looking to make its rockets more reusable and capable of carrying heavier payloads to stay relevant in today's space race.
For now, COO John Elbon is stepping in as interim CEO alongside new COO Mark Peller.