US-India BTA talks: Commerce minister in Washington to finalize deal

What will the BTA do?

Talks kicked off during PM Modi's Washington visit in February 2025, and five negotiation rounds later, both sides hope for a deal by fall 2025.

The BTA would cut tariffs and open up markets for things like tech, pharma, and defense.

With the US running a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India last year, this agreement could balance things out and make it easier for businesses (and maybe your future job!) to connect across borders.