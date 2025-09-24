US-India BTA talks: Commerce minister in Washington to finalize deal
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US, working toward concluding a big Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with American officials.
This follows recent tensions after the US slapped a 25% tariff plus an additional 25% penalty (totaling 50%) on Indian goods due to Russian oil imports.
The goal? To more than double trade between the two countries—from $191 billion now to $500 billion by 2030.
What will the BTA do?
Talks kicked off during PM Modi's Washington visit in February 2025, and five negotiation rounds later, both sides hope for a deal by fall 2025.
The BTA would cut tariffs and open up markets for things like tech, pharma, and defense.
With the US running a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India last year, this agreement could balance things out and make it easier for businesses (and maybe your future job!) to connect across borders.