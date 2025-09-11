Next Article
US-India trade deal 1st phase likely by November: Piyush Goyal
India and the US are closing in on a major trade deal, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal saying the first phase might be finalized by November 2025.
Talks have been ongoing since March after PM Modi and President Trump pushed for progress earlier this year, and both sides seem pretty happy with how things are moving.
Deal to sort out recent trade disagreements
Negotiations have gotten a boost from some friendly social media exchanges between Trump and Modi, hinting at warmer ties.
The deal aims to sort out recent trade disagreements—like those new US tariffs on Indian imports—and both leaders sound hopeful that this will strengthen their partnership going forward.