US-India trade deal opens up new skies for drone makers

India and the US just announced a new trade deal (early February 2026) that's great news for India's drone industry. Tariffs on Indian goods heading to the US drop to about 18%, making Indian drones more affordable and opening up easier access to American tech and parts.

Indian drone makers—like ideaForge—could now expand faster in the US, thanks to better market access and joint projects.

The deal also nudges Indian companies toward designing more advanced drones, not just assembling them.

India looks like a stronger player in drone exports India suddenly looks like a much stronger player in drone exports.

This helps push "Make in India" goals forward, brings small businesses into high-tech manufacturing, and deepens defense ties between India and the US.