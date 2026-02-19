US jobless claims drop to lowest level this year
Jobless claims in the US just dropped to 206,000—the lowest so far this year and way below what experts expected.
It sounds like good news for anyone watching the economy, but there's more to the story.
Continuing claims go up
Even though fewer people are filing for unemployment, continuing claims actually went up to 1.87 million.
That means a lot of folks are still out there looking for jobs and not landing them quickly.
The long-term unemployed share and year-over-year change were not reported in the source, so a precise comparison over the year isn't available—so while things look steady on paper, plenty of people are still struggling to get hired.
Layoffs seem down, but competition for jobs is sticking around
If you're entering the job market or thinking about switching gigs, it's a mixed bag: layoffs seem down, but competition for jobs is sticking around.
It's a reminder that even when headlines sound positive, it can still be tough out there for young workers trying to find their place.