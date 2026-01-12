Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell is under criminal investigation
What's the story
The United States Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The probe was revealed by Powell himself in a video announcement on Sunday. He said that the department had served subpoenas to the Fed and threatened a criminal indictment over his testimony before a Senate committee regarding renovations at Federal Reserve buildings.
Allegations
Powell alleges political motivation behind investigation
Powell has termed the investigation as "unprecedented" and believes it was initiated because he didn't bow to Donald Trump's pressure to cut interest rates. He said, "This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions, or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation."
Renovation controversy
Powell's investigation centers around Fed headquarters renovation
The criminal investigation into Powell revolves around his testimony about a $2.5 billion renovation project at the Federal Reserve's Washington, DC headquarters. Prosecutors are looking into whether his public statements about the project were truthful or not. Critics have pointed to planning documents that hinted at upgraded materials or potential amenities, sparking controversy among lawmakers and political figures.
Trump's response
Trump denies knowledge of investigation
In an NBC News interview on Sunday, Trump denied any knowledge of the Justice Department's investigation into the Fed. He said, "I don't know anything about it, but he's certainly not very good at the Fed, and he's not very good at building buildings." This comes amid a long-standing dispute between Powell and Trump's administration over interest rates.
Impact on Fed
Powell's investigation could threaten Fed's independence
The investigation into Powell will be led by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Critics fear Trump's push to remove the Fed chair could compromise the institution's ability to set interest rates independently from presidential influence. Republican Senator Thom Tillis has said he would oppose any nominee to replace Powell until this legal matter is fully resolved.