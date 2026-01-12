Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell is under criminal investigation

The United States Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The probe was revealed by Powell himself in a video announcement on Sunday. He said that the department had served subpoenas to the Fed and threatened a criminal indictment over his testimony before a Senate committee regarding renovations at Federal Reserve buildings.

Allegations Powell alleges political motivation behind investigation Powell has termed the investigation as "unprecedented" and believes it was initiated because he didn't bow to Donald Trump's pressure to cut interest rates. He said, "This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions, or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation."

Renovation controversy Powell's investigation centers around Fed headquarters renovation The criminal investigation into Powell revolves around his testimony about a $2.5 billion renovation project at the Federal Reserve's Washington, DC headquarters. Prosecutors are looking into whether his public statements about the project were truthful or not. Critics have pointed to planning documents that hinted at upgraded materials or potential amenities, sparking controversy among lawmakers and political figures.

Trump's response Trump denies knowledge of investigation In an NBC News interview on Sunday, Trump denied any knowledge of the Justice Department's investigation into the Fed. He said, "I don't know anything about it, but he's certainly not very good at the Fed, and he's not very good at building buildings." This comes amid a long-standing dispute between Powell and Trump's administration over interest rates.