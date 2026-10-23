U.S.-listed Infosys shares fall 6.3% after FY27 revenue guidance cut
Business
Infosys's U.S.-listed shares fell 6.3% after the company lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance in constant currency terms to 1% to 2%.
This came right after its latest quarterly results, which showed slightly better-than-expected sales but profits that didn't quite meet expectations, leaving investors a bit uneasy.
Infosys AI business jumps 29%
Even with a tough market, Infosys saw its AI business jump 29% and now makes up more than 10% of total revenue.
The company also landed $5.2 billion in big new deals last quarter.
Still, with clients holding back on technology spending and AI shaking up traditional services, Infosys is playing it safe with future predictions.