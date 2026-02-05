US Patent Office backs First Solar against Adani, JinkoSolar
The US Patent Office just shut down challenges from Adani's Mundra Solar, JinkoSolar, and Canadian Solar against First Solar's TOPCon solar cell patents.
These patents—granted years ago after First Solar bought TetraSun—cover a key way to make solar panels.
JinkoSolar says they'll keep fighting
First Solar's exec Jason Dymbort said the decision was based on long-standing rules since the patents were issued well before these challenges.
The company has sued all three companies for infringement in the US District Court for the District of Delaware.
Meanwhile, JinkoSolar isn't giving up—they say this rejection was just procedural and they're still confident about fighting one of the patents in court.
Mundra Solar's profits have doubled in FY25
Despite the legal drama, Mundra Solar (part of Adani) keeps expanding.
Their big factory exports solar panels to the US and their profits—rose to ₹1,085 crore in FY25 from ₹189 crore in FY24—with revenue doubling too.