US stocks rally as S&P 500 nears record highs Business Dec 23, 2025

US stocks climbed on Monday, with almost every sector in the S&P 500 posting gains.

Investors are feeling upbeat thanks to excitement around AI, a steady economy, and hopes the Federal Reserve will ease up on interest rates.

The S&P 500 is up 17% this year—right in time for the classic "Santa Claus rally" that usually brightens up markets at year-end.