US stocks rally as S&P 500 nears record highs
US stocks climbed on Monday, with almost every sector in the S&P 500 posting gains.
Investors are feeling upbeat thanks to excitement around AI, a steady economy, and hopes the Federal Reserve will ease up on interest rates.
The S&P 500 is up 17% this year—right in time for the classic "Santa Claus rally" that usually brightens up markets at year-end.
Tech leads the charge—and volatility drops
Tech companies are powering this surge, especially NVIDIA after it announced new AI chip shipments to China coming early next year.
The Dow rose by 228 points, the S&P gained 44 points, and Nasdaq added 121 points just on Monday.
Meanwhile, market volatility hit its lowest point in months and sectors like materials, energy, and financials all hit fresh highs.
What's next?
Experts are pretty optimistic: with AI driving growth and confidence strong in the US economy, investors are watching for more good news ahead.