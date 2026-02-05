V-Guard, Kaynes to launch major projects in Kerala next week

Kerala just got a tech upgrade—two major electronics projects are to be officially launched at KINFRA parks on February 10 and 11, thanks to State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. The V-Guard Innovation Campus in Kakkanad and Kaynes Technology's new unit in Perumbavoor are set to power up the state's manufacturing game and create fresh job opportunities; Kaynes has already begun operations.

V-Guard's innovation campus The V-Guard campus is all about innovation, with 11 floors dedicated to R&D, learning, and customer engagement.

Phase one brought in 400 jobs and cost ₹115 crore; phase two will add another 600 jobs with a ₹200 crore investment.

It's designed as a space for sharing ideas and building future tech.

Kaynes Technology's Perumbavoor unit Kaynes Technology's new Perumbavoor unit—its first real manufacturing presence in Kerala—focuses on aviation, defense, and automotive sectors.

With plans for three growth phases ("Beta," "Gamma," "Delta") totaling ₹350 crore, it signals big ambitions for local industry.