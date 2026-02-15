Varvee Global returns to profit after a year

A mix of smart cost-cutting and fresh focus

A mix of smart cost-cutting and fresh focus made the difference: employee costs were cut nearly in half and old debts cleared out, slashing finance costs almost completely.

Chairman & Managing Director Jaimin Gupta says they're all-in on premium non-denim fabrics now—production is already up to 18 lakh meters a month and they're aiming for 50 lakh soon.

It's a solid turnaround story that shows how sharp strategy can change the game fast.