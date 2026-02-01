Vedanta's stock swings wildly, but ends 3% higher Business Feb 01, 2026

Vedanta's stock took a wild ride this weekend—crashing 11% on Friday after news broke about a Delhi High Court dispute over old Balco shares.

Things got even shakier Sunday, with prices sliding to an intraday low of around ₹614.45 before recovering about 7% from that low and finishing the day roughly 3% higher.