Vedanta's stock swings wildly, but ends 3% higher
Vedanta's stock took a wild ride this weekend—crashing 11% on Friday after news broke about a Delhi High Court dispute over old Balco shares.
Things got even shakier Sunday, with prices sliding to an intraday low of around ₹614.45 before recovering about 7% from that low and finishing the day roughly 3% higher.
Despite the chaos, Vedanta shines brighter than its peers
Even with all the drama, Vedanta actually outperformed its sector.
Over the 12 months up to February 2026 (Feb 2025-Feb 2026), its returns outperformed the Sensex.
The company also posted strong Q3 profits and revenue growth, showing some serious resilience.
Metal prices crash, but analysts remain bullish on Vedanta
Global metal prices tanked—gold dropped 12%, silver an eye-popping 37% in one day—which hit Vedanta and its rivals hard.
But here's a twist: analysts are still optimistic, bumping up their revenue and earnings forecasts for Vedanta despite all the volatility.