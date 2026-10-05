Why an expert is asking Modi to 'save Indian mica'
What's the story
Raoul Prem Menon, a scientific mica expert associated with the Bureau of Indian Standards's ETD 02 committee, has sounded an alarm over India's mica exports. In a recent advertisement in The Times of India, Menon appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "save Indian mica" and highlight its strategic importance. He also suggested that mica be considered for inclusion in India's critical-mineral framework.
Export regulation
Menon proposes export duty on mica
Menon has proposed an export duty or minimum export price to prevent the low-value export of mica. He suggested that the revenue from this could be used to develop a domestic mica industry.
"I would call that electric gold," Menon told Firstpost, stressing on the mineral's importance in electrical and energy-related industries.
Mineral significance
Menon's advocacy for mica
Menon has been advocating for this cause for nearly seven years, working with the electrical industry and the Ministry of Mines.
He intensified his campaign after China imposed export controls on rare earth metals and magnets, underscoring the need to control strategic materials used in energy transition.
"Mica is one of India's strongest minerals," Menon said. "You can't talk about rare earth metals working inside an electric vehicle or any wind turbine without Indian mica protecting it."
Export imbalance
Mica exports to China
India exported $17.9 million worth of crude mica and other forms in 2024, with China accounting for $12 million or about 67%.
The country also exported $42 million worth of mica powder during the year, with nearly 74% going to China.
Menon estimates that between 65% and 70% of India's total mica exports go to China based on available data.
Stockpiling concerns
China's mica stockpiling
Menon also alleged that China is not just consuming mica but also stockpiling it.
He said, "I would say maybe 10% of that is the annual consumption of the world's mica requirements, in terms of their finished products, and the other 80, 90% they are stockpiling."
Industry disparity
India's focus on raw material extraction and export
Menon pointed out that China has built a much larger global industry around finished mica products, while India remains focused on extraction and exports.
He said, "China is actually procuring most of the raw material from India."
The government has already reclassified mica from minor minerals to major minerals in February 2025, but it was not added to India's list of 30 critical minerals.
Industry reforms
Menon's recommendations for government action
Menon suggested the government should impose a minimum export price or export duty on mica and use part of the additional revenue to develop domestic processing.
He also wants mica producers and processors to access government support available under the broader critical-mineral push.
Menon argued that India should leverage its mica reserves to secure other strategic materials, proposing a bilateral trade mechanism: "India has mica, you need it; give us access to rare earths - sort of a barter system."