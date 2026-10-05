Why an expert is asking Modi to 'save Indian mica'

Menon has been advocating for this cause for nearly seven years, working with the electrical industry and the Ministry of Mines.

He intensified his campaign after China imposed export controls on rare earth metals and magnets, underscoring the need to control strategic materials used in energy transition.

"Mica is one of India's strongest minerals," Menon said. "You can't talk about rare earth metals working inside an electric vehicle or any wind turbine without Indian mica protecting it."