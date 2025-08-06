Why Bajaj Finance's stock is falling despite strong quarterly results
Bajaj Finance's stock slipped 1.6% to ₹877.55 on Wednesday—even though the company just posted impressive growth for the June quarter.
Revenue jumped to ₹19,523.88 crore (up from last year's ₹16,098.67 crore), and net profit climbed to ₹4,764 crore.
Stock performance and financials over the years
Even with the recent dip, Bajaj Finance has been on a roll: annual revenue more than doubled since 2021, and profits have soared too.
Earnings per share also shot up from ₹73.58 to ₹268.94 in four years—showing steady gains for investors.
Other reasons for the stock's fall
The company rewarded shareholders with hefty dividends and a 4:1 bonus issue this year, plus a stock split in June 2025.
And despite market ups and downs, Moody's gave Bajaj Finance a stable credit rating—so experts still see it as financially solid for the next year or so.