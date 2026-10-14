Why Getty Images is heading for bankruptcy
What's the story
Getty Images, a leading visual media company, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The move comes as part of its strategy to reorganize finances and return to private ownership. The company has secured funding commitments from Koch Equity Development and the Getty family to aid in this restructuring process.
Financial support
Getty Images secures $533 million in new equity
Getty Images has secured up to $533 million in new equity from affiliates of Charles Koch's investment firm and the Getty family.
The company expects to complete its restructuring by the end of this year.
The move is aimed at stabilizing operations without disrupting day-to-day business activities or affecting employees, customers, partners, and vendors.
Merger fallout
Failed merger with Shutterstock prompts bankruptcy filing
The planned Chapter 11 filing comes after Getty's proposed $3.7 billion merger with Shutterstock failed in June.
The deal was blocked by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which required Shutterstock to sell its editorial business for approval.
This condition wasn't acceptable to Getty, which wanted to expand its own editorial photography business.
Cost implications
Getty Images incurred significant costs during failed merger attempt
The failed merger with Shutterstock has also left Getty Images with a big bill.
During an August earnings call, CEO Craig Peters revealed that the company had spent "more than $100 million across professional fees and financing costs in pursuit of what we believe will be a strategic transaction" with Shutterstock.
Market shift
Getty Images shifts focus to editorial business for future growth
Getty Images is now focusing on its editorial business for future growth.
The company's iStock eCommerce division has been facing "declining agency demand and disruption" due to the rise of AI tools that make image creation easier.
Despite these challenges, Getty is optimistic about its editorial archive, which is expected to generate $400 million by 2029, up from the current $369 million.