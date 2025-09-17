Why PepsiCo's global CEO is visiting India for the 2nd time
PepsiCo's global CEO Ramon Laguarta just met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on September 16—the first time PepsiCo's top board has visited the country in almost 10 years.
The timing isn't random: with US-India trade tensions growing, this visit shows how much India now matters to global brands like PepsiCo.
India is 1 of PepsiCo's core markets
India is one of PepsiCo's 13 core markets and is expected to drive more than 85% of its future growth.
This was Laguarta's second trip to the country in five months, following an April visit he also led with other global executives.
Even as global beverage sales slow down, PepsiCo saw a 4% jump in international convenience foods revenue last quarter—with India cited as a strong contributor.
A higher GST on sugary drinks kicks in soon
In 2025, PepsiCo India pulled in ₹9,096.62 crore revenue and ₹883.39 crore profit.
But things aren't all smooth: a higher GST on sugary drinks kicks in from September 22, showing how fast rules can change for big companies operating here.
For anyone watching how global brands adapt to new challenges (and opportunities) in India, this story says a lot.