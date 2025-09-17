Why PepsiCo's global CEO is visiting India for the 2nd time

India is 1 of PepsiCo's core markets

India is one of PepsiCo's 13 core markets and is expected to drive more than 85% of its future growth.

This was Laguarta's second trip to the country in five months, following an April visit he also led with other global executives.

Even as global beverage sales slow down, PepsiCo saw a 4% jump in international convenience foods revenue last quarter—with India cited as a strong contributor.