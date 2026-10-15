Wipro makes biggest workforce cut in 3 years, 6,716 employees
Business
Wipro just made its biggest workforce cut in three years, with its headcount falling by 6,716 employees in the September quarter ending September 30, 2026.
After a tiny hiring bump earlier, its total headcount now stands at 236,328 as the company adjusts to shifting demand for IT services.
Wipro skips freshers in Q1FY27
Attrition at Wipro dipped slightly to 13.8%.
The company did not bring on any freshers in Q1FY27, instead relying on about 7,000 graduates recruited in FY26 who are ready to jump in when needed.
According to Chief HR Officer Saurabh Govil, future campus hiring will depend on how the market shapes up.