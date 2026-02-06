Wipro to hire BCA/BSc grads as full-time employees

WILP is designed for non-engineering grads who want real IT experience plus a degree. You get a stipend starting at ₹15,000 per month (growing to ₹23,000 by year four) and a joining bonus of ₹75,000. To apply, you need at least 60% or a 6.0 CGPA in your BCA or B.Sc (with subjects like CS/IT/Maths/Stats/Electronics/Physics).

New hires will have different pay and contracts

In their email, Wipro shared: "You previously accepted an LOI (letter of intent) for the WILP program. Based on your profile and our recent interaction, you are now being considered for a non-WILP role, which comes with a different compensation structure and employment agreement. ", meaning new hires will have different pay and contracts than before.

This shift shows just how much the IT industry needs fresh talent right now—and how companies are moving faster than ever to bring young grads onboard.