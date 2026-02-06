Wipro to hire BCA/BSc grads as full-time employees
Wipro is fast-tracking hiring for recent BCA and B.Sc graduates in its Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP), offering them full-time IT roles due to urgent project needs.
Usually, WILP lets you work while earning an M.Tech degree, but this time, the company is speeding things up for quick onboarding.
What is WILP?
WILP is designed for non-engineering grads who want real IT experience plus a degree.
You get a stipend starting at ₹15,000 per month (growing to ₹23,000 by year four) and a joining bonus of ₹75,000.
To apply, you need at least 60% or a 6.0 CGPA in your BCA or B.Sc (with subjects like CS/IT/Maths/Stats/Electronics/Physics).
New hires will have different pay and contracts
In their email, Wipro shared: "You previously accepted an LOI (letter of intent) for the WILP program. Based on your profile and our recent interaction, you are now being considered for a non-WILP role, which comes with a different compensation structure and employment agreement. ", meaning new hires will have different pay and contracts than before.
This shift shows just how much the IT industry needs fresh talent right now—and how companies are moving faster than ever to bring young grads onboard.