Zetwerk's ₹5,012cr IPO opens on October 15

Zetwerk began its IPO journey by confidentially filing its draft offer document in March 2026.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the draft papers in July, after which the company filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

The company's anchor book for institutional investors will open on October 14, while public subscription will close on October 19.

Share allotment will be finalized on October 21, with equity shares listed on stock exchanges on October 23.