IIT Bombay drafts new rules to deal with cheating cases
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has prepared a draft proposal to revise its rules for dealing with cheating cases during examinations. The move comes after the suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode last month. The proposed rules suggest that students accused of allegedly using unfair means will not face immediate disciplinary action but their explanations will be heard first before any decision is taken.
Rule revision
Proposed changes clarify disciplinary process
The new draft suggests a more structured procedure, allowing students an explicit opportunity to present their side before any action is taken against them.
This is a departure from the existing system where disciplinary action begins as soon as unfair means are detected during exams.
"The deterrent actions for unfair means in the exam are reviewed, the first draft is ready for further discussion and decision in the emergency senate next week," the institute said in an email to students.
HT
Current rules allow semester-long suspension for cheating
Per HT, IIT Bombay also may put on hold its current rule of imposing a one-semester academic suspension on students found cheating.
The decision comes after an internal committee reviewed the existing procedure following the death of the student.
Under the 2026 rules, students caught using unfair means can be awarded an FR2 grade and suspended for a semester. The rules apply to unauthorized materials and electronic devices like mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches. Repeat offenders may face suspension.
Change
2015 rule details
However, the committee's proposed changes could bring back some aspects of the 2015 policy where suspension was not mandatory in all cases of copying.
The 2015 rules provided for suspension mainly in serious cases like mass copying, repeat violations and impersonation.
They also laid down a process for dealing with accused students, allowing them to continue their exam with a fresh answer book after confiscation of unauthorized materials.
The case would then be reviewed by Departmental Academic Disciplinary Action Committee.
Campus unrest
Wakode's death triggered protests at IIT Bombay
Wakode was found dead in his hostel room hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.
His death triggered protests on campus, with students and activists questioning institutional practices and the handling of disciplinary cases.
The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum had earlier supported examination invigilator Suryanarayana Doolla, who, it said, followed protocol after discovering Wakode's alleged unauthorized use of a smartphone.
Discrimination claims
Changes to disciplinary process expected to be discussed further
However, protesters and Wakode's family alleged he faced institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination, which they claimed led to his suicide.
Preliminary investigations have not found concrete evidence linking the professor to abetment of suicide.
However, investigators are still examining all available evidence, sources told NDTV.
The draft will be discussed by the Senate next week before a final decision is taken.