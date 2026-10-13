Centre forms panel to probe IIIT-Ranchi student's death amid protests 

The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel inmates alerted the administration after finding the first-year student's room locked from the inside.

He was found hanging from the ceiling in his room.

An ambulance on campus rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the victim committed suicide under examination pressure, with exams having started on October 8," Khelgaon Police Station in-charge Nirbhay Kumar said.