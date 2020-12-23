From installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital for storage of the COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating its arrival, sources said on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.

Details 'A total of 90 freezers are to arrive'

Sources at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility with 650 beds, said, "A total of 90 freezers are to arrive, many of which have already arrived and have been installed." Asked when the vaccine is arriving, they said, "It is not yet known which vaccine will be coming, let alone the date of arrival".

Information India could approve Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine by next week

Reports suggest that University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine is likely to get approval from the Indian government for emergency use by next week. If India gives the green signal, it could become the first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Information 'Infrastructure is ready for two cold chain equipment, 90 freezers'