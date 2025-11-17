Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite strong winds

Delhi continued to battle "very poor" air quality for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, despite strong winds being registered on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359 on Monday morning, a slight improvement from 377 on Sunday and 386 on Saturday. Bawana continued to remain the worst-affected area with an AQI of 427.

Pollution hotspots Severe pollution levels recorded at multiple monitoring stations According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)'s Sameer app, six out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded "severe" pollution levels. Apart from Bawana, DTU (402), Jahangirpuri (406), Narela (406), Rohini (404), and Wazirpur (402) also witnessed deteriorating air quality. Lodhi Road and NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest pollution levels with an AQI of 226 and 225, respectively, falling under the "poor" category.

NCR pollution Delhi-NCR cities also experience very poor air quality In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad was the worst-affected city with an AQI of 395. Greater Noida (386) and Noida (361) also witnessed "very poor" air quality levels. Faridabad had the lowest AQI of 247, falling under the "poor" category, while Gurugram recorded an AQI of 260 in the same category.