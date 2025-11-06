'120 Bahadur' trailer out: Yash, Salman Khan launch it Entertainment Nov 06, 2025

The trailer for 120 Bahadur just dropped in Jodhpur, with KGF's Yash launching it and Salman Khan promoting it on Instagram.

The film dives into the epic Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers faced off against 3,000 opponents—a true story of courage.

Mark your calendars: it hits theaters on November 21, 2025.