Next Article
'120 Bahadur' trailer out: Yash, Salman Khan launch it
Entertainment
The trailer for 120 Bahadur just dropped in Jodhpur, with KGF's Yash launching it and Salman Khan promoting it on Instagram.
The film dives into the epic Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers faced off against 3,000 opponents—a true story of courage.
Mark your calendars: it hits theaters on November 21, 2025.
Cast and crew of the film
Farhan Akhtar leads as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), joined by Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, and Vivan Bhatena.
Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, the movie is all about honoring real-life bravery.
Even Salman Khan called the trailer "Bahut kamaal trailer hai! Yeh kahani har Indian ke dil mein utregi."