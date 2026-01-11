Next Article
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' drops January 2026
Entertainment
Game of Thrones fans, get ready—A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms lands on HBO and HBO Max starting January 18, 2026.
This new series is a prequel based on George R.R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight" and arrives in India on JioHotstar from January 19.
What's it about?
Set a century before GoT, the show follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a humble hedge knight, and his squire Aegon "Egg" Targaryen as they journey across Westeros.
Season one features six weekly episodes, with Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.
Where can you watch?
Episodes will stream weekly on HBO/HBO Max in the US from January 18, while Indian viewers can catch them on JioHotstar starting January 19.