Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar (54) dies after prolonged illness

Acclaimed Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away on Sunday (January 24) at the age of 54. He was undergoing treatment for a neurological disorder, pneumonia, and other health issues at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, reported The Times of India. The news of his demise has left his fans and the entire Odia film industry in shock.

Health struggles Majumdar's health complications and treatment journey Majumdar was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a comatose state on September 4 last year. He had several comorbid conditions, such as hypertension, hypothyroidism, chronic liver disease due to Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome, bilateral pneumonia (HAP), bloodstream infection (MDRO-Acinetobacter), dyselectrolytaemia, and nutritional deficiency (vitamin D, folic acid). Despite prolonged treatment in the Medical ICU and later in the medicine ward for continuity of care, he could not be discharged due to family/personal reasons.

Deterioration Majumdar's condition worsened; he was on life support On January 23, Majumdar developed a new-onset fever (infection), which did not respond to treatment and led to refractory septic shock. His condition deteriorated on Saturday night, and he was put on life support. The hospital bulletin stated that he suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43am on Sunday morning. Despite all resuscitation efforts as per ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support) protocol, he could not be revived and was clinically declared dead at 9:02am.

