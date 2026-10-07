Oscar-winning actor Eva Marie Saint dies at 102
What's the story
Hollywood actor Eva Marie Saint, best known for her roles in classic films like On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, has passed away at the age of 102. The Oscar-winning actor died of natural causes on Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, reported Variety. She was one of the first breakout stars from early television and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for On the Waterfront in 1955.
Career highlights
Saint's iconic roles
Saint's career spanned over six decades, during which she appeared in numerous films and television shows.
One of her most memorable roles was as the seductive blonde spy Eve Kendall in Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 film North by Northwest.
She also starred opposite Marlon Brando in 1954's On the Waterfront, a role that won her an Oscar and made her the oldest living Oscar winner at the time of her death.
TV appearances
Her work in television and other film projects
Saint made her television debut on Camp Hoop La (1946) and appeared in shows like Philco Playhouse (1948), Studio One (1948), One Man's Family (1949), and Robert Montgomery Presents (1950).
She also had a recurring role on the series Moonlighting (1985) and played Clark Kent's adoptive mother in Superman Returns (2006).
Her other notable film roles include Exodus (1960), All Fall Down (1962), 36 Hours (1964), The Sandpiper (1965), Grand Prix (1966), The Russians Are Coming (1966), and Loving (1970).
Personal details
Details about her early life, marriage, and children
Born in Newark, New Jersey, Saint later moved to Delmar, New York.
She studied at Ohio's Bowling Green State University, where she developed an interest in acting.
She was also known for her philanthropic efforts, supporting the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Epilepsy Foundation of Los Angeles.
Her husband, TV director Jeffrey Hayden, whom she married in 1951, passed away in 2016.
She is survived by two children, Darrell and Laurette; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.