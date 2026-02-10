Actor Jayaram summoned in Sabarimala gold theft case
Actor Jayaram has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning about the Sabarimala gold theft.
The case centers on Unnikrishnan Potty, who allegedly stole gold from temple idols during a 2019 electroplating job and performed rituals with these items at Jayaram's home and company, supposedly to bring prosperity.
Jayaram's connection to the case
Jayaram says he had no idea about any illegal activities and just shares a long-standing devotional bond with the temple.
He's being treated as a witness, not a suspect.
So far, 12 people—including ex-Devaswom Board presidents—have been arrested.
The Kerala High Court recently criticized delays in the investigation, warning it could hurt the case.
Potty secured bail and was released; Jayaram's ED session is up next week.