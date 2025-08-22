Actor Noel Clarke loses PS70 million libel case against The Guardian Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Noel Clarke, the actor known for Kidulthood and Doctor Who, recently lost his libel case against The Guardian.

A UK court found that claims from about 20 women accusing him of sexual misconduct between 2004 and 2019 were "substantially true."

The judge also said reporting on these allegations was in the public interest.