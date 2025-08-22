Next Article
Actor Noel Clarke loses PS70 million libel case against The Guardian
Noel Clarke, the actor known for Kidulthood and Doctor Who, recently lost his libel case against The Guardian.
A UK court found that claims from about 20 women accusing him of sexual misconduct between 2004 and 2019 were "substantially true."
The judge also said reporting on these allegations was in the public interest.
He claimed the allegations ruined his career
After the accusations surfaced in 2021—right after Clarke received a major BAFTA award—he was suspended by BAFTA and claimed his career was ruined.
He sued The Guardian for up to £70 million, but the court sided with the newspaper.