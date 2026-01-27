Actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty files complaint over alleged harassment at event
What's the story
Actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty has filed a police complaint alleging she was harassed during a live stage performance in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday during a cultural program in the Nayagram area of Bongaon town. According to reports, one of the event organizers, identified as Tanmay Shastri, climbed onto the stage and forcibly halted Chakraborty's performance, asking her to step down around midnight.
Complaint details
Chakraborty expressed humiliation over the incident
Chakraborty later submitted a written complaint via email to the Bongaon police station. The actor also took to social media to share the incident. She wrote, "Fake stories give TRP, not truth." "Cheers to everyone who choose and believe TRP becoz fake is so real, ppl get offended with truth and artists maligning is the new normal." Chakraborty expressed feeling deeply humiliated by the incident, stating that she had been performing for years but had never been insulted.
Counterclaims
Organizers denied allegations, claimed Chakraborty arrived late
The organizers of the event, the Yuvak Sangha club, denied the allegations. They claimed that Chakraborty arrived nearly an hour after the scheduled time. "Permission for the event was valid only until midnight... Ms. Chakraborty was neither insulted nor harassed, and the allegations made by her are completely baseless," Shastri said. He alleged that her "bouncers instead misbehaved with him." Further investigation into the Bongaon incident is currently underway.