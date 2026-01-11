Next Article
Actor Vijay to appear before CBI after tragic rally stampede
Entertainment
Actor Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, is set to meet the CBI in Delhi on January 12.
This follows a heartbreaking stampede at a TVK rally in Karur last September, where 41 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured after crowd control failed when Vijay's convoy arrived hours late.
What led to the tragedy—and what happens next
The chaos broke out as people rushed forward in extreme heat, with some climbing unstable structures that collapsed.
Blocked roads made it tough for ambulances to reach those hurt.
Police have charged TVK leaders for ignoring safety warnings, and both the state government and TVK have announced compensation for victims' families.
A judicial commission is now digging into how things went so wrong.