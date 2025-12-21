Malayalam actor-writer Sreenivasan cremated with full state honors

On Sunday, Kerala bid a tearful adieu to the legendary actor, screenwriter, and director Sreenivasan . The 69-year-old passed away at a government hospital near Kochi on Saturday morning after battling health issues for a long time. His last rites were performed with full state honors, and thousands of fans gathered at his home in Kandanadu near Tripunithura to pay their respects.

Final farewell Sreenivasan's body taken to pyre amid emotional scenes The final day of Sreenivasan's last rites was marked by emotional scenes as his family members struggled to console themselves while the body was taken to the pyre. Tamil actor Suriya, ministers, political leaders, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Malayalam film actor Mukesh were among those who came to pay their respects, reported PTI. Close friend and director Sathyan Anthikkad placed a pen and paper on Sreenivasan's body as a symbolic gesture of respect.

Health issues Sreenivasan's health struggles and final days Sreenivasan had been facing health issues for a long time, having undergone heart surgery in 2022. He was traveling for dialysis at a private hospital in Kochi when he developed breathing difficulties and was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura. His elder son, actor Vineeth Sreenivasan, lit the funeral pyres on their home premises with his younger son, Dhyan, also present.