Adele to headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

British singer-songwriter Adele is reportedly in discussions to headline the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl, reported Page Six. However, insiders have clarified that she has not yet been confirmed for the gig. The event will take place in Santa Clara, California, next February and is one of the most-watched musical performances globally. Other rumored candidates include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus .

Past involvement Adele's connections to the NFL and the Super Bowl Adele's fiancé, Rich Paul, is a prominent sports agent, and she has previously attended the Super Bowl as a fan. In 2024, she humorously told her Las Vegas audience that she had gone to the event to watch Rihanna perform. Aided by these connections, NFL insiders are buzzing that Adele could be this year's halftime show performer. However, another source close to the show insists that she has not been officially booked yet.

Past refusals Adele previously turned down Super Bowl halftime show Adele has previously turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. In 2016, she told a Los Angeles audience, "First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl... I mean, that show is not about music." "I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me but I did say no."

Official statement NFL and Pepsi denied her claim The NFL and sponsor Pepsi had denied Adele's claim at the time, stating, "We have had conversations with several artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show... However, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else." The performer is usually chosen by Jay-Z's Roc Nation in collaboration with the NFL and is typically announced in September.