'Nayyi Navelli': Adinath Kothare 'overwhelmed' by audience reaction
What's the story
Adinath Kothare, who plays Raja Awasthi in the recently released mythological fantasy thriller Nayyi Navelli, has expressed his gratitude for the film's positive reception. The movie, directed by Balaji Mohan and co-starring Yami Gautam Dhar, was released on October 16. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kothare said he is "overwhelmed" by the appreciation for his character.
Perfect timing
'Kids are loving it the most'
The actor said, "I am very overwhelmed by the appreciation that I am getting for my character and for the film, in general."
"The kids are loving it the most, and that is a great sign."
"We keep working on big projects, and it takes a lot of luck and destiny for things to align."
"I think there could not have been a better time for a film like Nayyi Navelli to release in the middle of Dussehra."
Career path
On how he got involved in 'Nayyi Navelli'
Interestingly, Kothare was busy shooting a TV show he was producing when Nayyi Navelli came his way. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra called him to discuss the project, and Kothare was eager to learn more.
He said, "He asked me, 'How busy are you?'" and one thing is that as an actor, we are very greedy." "I took that risk and said that I was free!"
Role allure
Kothare adjusted his schedule to do the film
After hearing the story and meeting the team, Kothare was convinced that the role was worth making time for.
He said, "They told me the story, and I went 'wow!' It was a dream role." "It was a delicious part for any actor, and I knew I had to do this."
"I somehow managed to accommodate my dates after speaking with the channel heads, and that is how the film happened."
Future projects
Kothare's upcoming project
Kothare will next be seen in the much-anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
He plays Bharath in the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The film is set to release on November 5.