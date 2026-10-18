'Nayyi Navelli': Adinath Kothare 'overwhelmed' by audience reaction

The actor said, "I am very overwhelmed by the appreciation that I am getting for my character and for the film, in general."

"The kids are loving it the most, and that is a great sign."

"We keep working on big projects, and it takes a lot of luck and destiny for things to align."

"I think there could not have been a better time for a film like Nayyi Navelli to release in the middle of Dussehra."