Adivi Sesh urges Assam government to reconsider Kaziranga resort plan
What's the story
Actor Adivi Sesh has raised concerns over the proposed resort development in the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga region. In a letter to the Assam government, he stressed the need to prioritize wildlife conservation, environmental protection, and local communities' concerns. "Nature does not belong to us; we are only its temporary custodians," he said in his letter.
Ecosystem protection
'Kaziranga is not just a national park...': Sesh
Sesh elaborated on his concerns, saying, "When we talk about a place like Kaziranga, we are not simply talking about a national park or a tourist destination."
"We are talking about a living ecosystem that has existed for generations, a home to extraordinary wildlife, and a natural heritage that belongs to every Indian and, in many ways, to the world."
Development implications
He also demanded transparency about the land involved
The actor also stressed the need for transparency about the land involved in the proposed resort development and independent environmental assessments.
"The greater one-horned rhinoceros is not just a symbol of Assam; it represents the incredible biodiversity that we have a responsibility to protect," he added.
"Once an animal loses its habitat, once a natural corridor is disrupted or an ecosystem is permanently altered, restoring that balance can be incredibly difficult, sometimes impossible."
Community impact
The actor highlighted the concerns of local communities
Sesh's concerns extend to the local communities living in and around Kaziranga.
"There are local communities who have lived in and around this landscape for generations, whose lives, livelihoods and traditions are deeply connected to the land," he wrote.
"Their voices, experiences and concerns must be part of any decision-making process that affects their surroundings."
Final appeal
'Kaziranga is a priceless natural treasure'
In his letter, Sesh urged the state to carefully review the implications of the proposed resort development.
"I hope that all relevant ecological, legal and community considerations are examined before any irreversible decisions are made."
"This is not about opposing development; it is about asking for development that is thoughtful, responsible and sustainable."
"Kaziranga is a priceless natural treasure, and we owe it to future generations to protect its wildlife, its forests and the people who call this region home."