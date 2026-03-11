AI actress Tilly Norwood drops pro-AI music video
Tilly Norwood, the first-ever AI-generated actress, just released her debut music video "Take the Lead."
The song is a pro-AI anthem that pushes back against Hollywood critics, with Tilly singing lines like "AI's not the enemy, it's the key" while dancing through London and performing for a stadium crowd.
No real flamingos were harmed in the making
The video features eye-catching AI flamingos joining Tilly onstage and even flying with her on a flamingo-shaped raft.
A disclaimer highlights that 18 real people, from designers to editors, helped bring it all together (and yes, no flamingos were harmed).
Producer Eline van der Velden calls Tilly "a piece of art" and "a new paintbrush," not a human replacement.
The project directly addresses worries about AI in entertainment, with lyrics reminding us: "they don't see the human spark, the creativity behind the code."
Norwood's debut is sparking fresh conversations about how AI might fit into creative industries alongside real artists.