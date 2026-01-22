'Airlift': Director reveals Akshay Kumar's reaction to 'nose snort' scene

On the 10th anniversary of Airlift, director Raja Krishna Menon revealed that actor Akshay Kumar had no qualms about a raw moment in the film where he breaks down and a "snort" escapes his nose. The scene was shot in one take and was not planned. Menon told Bollywood Hungama, "I told Akshay, 'Naak se snort nikal raha hai. Please don't ask us to remove it because I think it adds to the beauty of the scene.'"

Actor's reaction 'You're the director...do you like it?': Kumar's response Menon recalled Kumar's reaction: "He replied, 'You're the director. Do you like it?'" "I replied, 'I'd kill to have an actor who wouldn't mind snort coming out of his nose in a scene' (laughs)!" The director also revealed that they had built a set for the film and didn't inform Kumar about its destruction for the scene.

Scene impact 'Airlift' scene added to film's emotional depth Menon reveals, "So, when he walked inside, he was actually in shock when he saw the condition of the house." The scene in question shows Kumar's character, Ranjit Katyal, returning to his house and realizing that his wife and daughter are missing. The director said, "Recently, I was watching the film again after 7-8 years." "I realized that no amount of appreciation can do justice to Akshay's performance."

