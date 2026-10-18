Akanksha Choudhary accuses Pune event organizers of 'kidnapping' her
What's the story
Akanksha Choudhary, a contestant from the reality show Lock Upp 2, has made serious allegations against the organizers of an event she attended in Pune. The reality star has accused them of "kidnapping" her and not clearing her payment. She also alleged that the management was run by 18-year-old "kids." Choudhary shared these details on social media, revealing that despite a large crowd gathering at the venue, she was never given an opportunity to meet her fans.
Social media post
She threatened to file a police complaint
Choudhary took to Instagram Stories to share a series of videos detailing her ordeal. She claimed that the event management team had no intention of taking her to the venue.
"But just because my audience came there, I threatened them that I am going to file a police complaint and all these things will be addressed online."
"I won't let anyone else be used because of you," she said in Hindi.
Forced transport
Choudhary was left at an isolated location
Choudhary further alleged that the organizers forced her and another girl into a car and left them at an isolated location.
"Jab hum vaha pe pohoche, tab puri audience saamne (thi) aur mujhe audience ke saamne literally patli si barricading thi aur ekdam saamne meri gaadi khadi kardi."
"Aur main udhar chila rahi hu ki main anadar nahi ja sakti, meri team nahi mere paas."
Trapped in car
Men tried to force her out of the car
Choudhary also shared a video showing her car surrounded by men. She claimed they tried to force her out of the vehicle without her consent.
"They intentionally pulled the car over right in front of a crowd and opened my car door. I had to lock the car to stop them from opening it and forcing me out."
"They eventually took the car back and started speaking in Marathi, which we couldn't understand."
Organizer criticism
Unprofessional behavior from the event organizers
Choudhary also criticized the event organizers for their unprofessional behavior.
She revealed that she agreed to do the event because of her connection to Ashish, whose cousin was handling it. However, his cousin didn't take responsibility either.
"Aur aaj toh mujhe literally kidnap hi kar liya tha, sort of. Jab maine thappad mare unko, tab ruke vo," she alleged.