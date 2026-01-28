Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to produce non-fiction series exploring India
What's the story
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to produce a new non-fiction series that will explore various "regions, communities, and traditions across India." The show is their second production after Girls Will Be Girls (2024). A source revealed to Mid-Day that the series "will focus on everyday stories, local histories, and cultural practices, offering a well-rounded look at the country."
Creative insight
Chadha's vision for the series
Chadha told the portal, "I've always believed that stories exist everywhere - in people, places, and cultures we've never paused to understand." "With this series, I want to explore that world with curiosity and compassion. As an artiste, it's important to keep experimenting." "Girls Will Be Girls was my first step in that direction as a producer, and this new series is another leap into a space that excites me."
Production details
'I'm eager to bring real stories of travel...'
Chadha further added, "I'm eager to bring real stories of travel, heritage, and human connection to life." The series has already been shot in parts of Mumbai and will soon move to other cities and towns. However, Chadha did not reveal any details about the format or platform for the upcoming series.