'Bigg Boss 20': Gullu's team accuses Nakul of pre-planned fight
What's the story
A recent physical altercation between Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and Nakul Dhull inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has sparked new controversy. Following the incident, Gullu's team has accused Dhull of entering the show with a plan to fight him. They have also raised questions about how details of their confrontation were leaked before it actually happened.
Statement
'This is so unfair'
Gullu's team took to his social media handle to address the incident.
They questioned how someone with alleged unresolved issues with Gullu was allowed to enter the house.
"This is so unfair. How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason?" they said in a statement.
They also demanded answers about how news of their altercation was leaked before it happened.
Condemnation
'Bigg Boss' is a show, not a place where people...'
Gullu's team condemned what they called "unnecessary physical violence" and crossing someone's personal boundaries inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.
They stated, "Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone's personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable."
"Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others."
They demanded Dhull's eviction from the show.
Suspicion
Team questions how details of altercation were leaked
Gullu's team further questioned whether the altercation was pre-planned.
They said, "We want answers about how the news of a physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday."
"How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn't even taken place in real time."
Eviction demand
Demand for Dhull's eviction from 'Bigg Boss 20'
Gullu's team demanded Dhull's eviction from Bigg Boss 20. They said, "We demand answers and justice for Gullu. Evict this goon asap."
The incident occurred during a heated argument between the two contestants on Tuesday, where Dhull threatened Gullu and brought up an alleged past incident involving him.
However, it isn't clear what exactly took place outside the house.